Lagos4Lagos Movement’s official declaration for PDP postpooned

The Lagos4Lagos Movement, a splinter group within the ruling All Progressives Progress in Lagos State, has shifted its official declaration of defection to the Peoples Democratic Party to January 11, 2022.

Prince Sunday Ajayi, the group’s factional Chairman, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

Ajayi, who spoke on Friday in Lagos, told NAN that the event earlier fixed for Saturday at the Tafawa Balewa Square, had been postponed because of the absence of some governors elected on the platform of the PDP, who wanted to attend.

NAN recalls that the movement, led by Dr. Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, recently announced its defection to the main opposition party in the state and fixed December 18 for official declaration and movement of its members to PDP.

Ajayi told the NAN: “We have shifted the event to January 11, 2022 due to the absence of some PDP governors that want to attend.”

Ajayi said that the group took the decision to join the PDP after exploiting all avenues for reconciliation within the ruling APC.

According to him, all that the group wants is fairness, justice and internal democracy.

NAN recalls that former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, met with the leaders of the aggrieved APC members on December 4 and wooed them into the PDP.

Saraki, Chairman of PDP’s National Reconciliation Committee, met with hundreds of members of the Lagos4Lagos Movement, including Adediran, at an event organised for the defection.

The Adediran faction of the APC held parallel ward, local government and state congresses at different locations in the state over unresolved grievances.

The group has alleged impunity, marginalisation and imposition of candidates in the APC for its action.

