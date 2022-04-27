Lagos4Lagos Chairman returns to APC as party readmits defectors

The All Progressives Congress on Tuesday welcomed Sunday Ajayi, the Chairman of Lagos4Lagos Movement, and Segun Aka-Basorun, former Vice Chairman of Kosofe Local Government, back to its fold.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the leaders of the group within the Lagos APC, which held parallel party congresses in 2021, defected to the Peoples Democratic Party in January.

Ajayi, however, announced his withdrawal from the group along with his followers on April 20, citing alleged lack of democratic practices by the Lead Visioner of the group, Dr. Olajide Adediran.

Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, the Chairman of APC in Lagos State, received the defectors at the party Secretariat on Tuesday.

A statement by Lateef Ibirogba, Organising Secretary of the party in the South West Zone, quoted Ojelabi as recounting the contributions of the former aggrieved APC leaders to the party.

He said: “I welcome you back to our fold.

“Welcome to our great party and congratulations for taking the right decision.

“As a progressive, we know it’s not likely for you to fit into the system of PDP.”

Ojelabi urged them to be upright and continue to contribute their quota to the development of the party.

According to him, together they all can take the party to a greater heights.

Speaking on behalf of the returnees, Ajayi, who noted that he and his followers were happy to return to the APC, promised to work with the party leadership to achieve greatness.

He said his political family had decided to retrace their step.

NAN also reports that Ajayi was a former APC Chairman in Orile-Agege Local Council Development Area.