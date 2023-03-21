Lagos2023: Arsenal fans hail Sanwo-Olu’s victory in London + Video

Arsenal FC fans have congratulated the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on his re-election over the weekend.

Shortly after the Mikel Arteta lads battered Crystal Palace in a London derby, the Gunners fans sent the goodwill message,

They gathered before a camera to convey their message.

One of the UK-based fans enthused: “I want to say a big congratulations to the Governor of Lagos State, our member, who got re-elected in Nigeria.

“He’s a massive Arsenal fan.

“Isn’t it?

“I want to say a big ups to him.”

Sanwo-Olu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, defeated his closest rival, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party, by 762,134 votes to 312,329 votes in the gubernatorial election in Lagos State on March 18, 2023.