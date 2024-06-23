Lagos yet to begin relocating residents in flood-prone areas – Oshodi

Titi Oshodi, Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Climate Change and Circular Economy, says the state has yet to begin relocating residents in flood-prone areas.

Oshodi disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Lagos.

According to Oshodi, there will be the process of relocation when it gets to extremes.

“Now, Lagos is channeling and charting the course for communities to build resilience.

“That means how can the communities generate models of fortification for each to stand the impact of climate change.

“Even if we are relocating, there are climate change challenges in each community because it is coastal, there will be issues of droughts and flooding,” she said.

Oshodi said the ministry had started educating the public and communities about responsible attitude.

“The responsible behaviour that is climate friendly.

“First, how do you dispose your waste? We know that one of the major components of flooding is from drainages that are being blocked.

“What are the things that are blocking these drainages, it is plastics and our waste.

“How do we responsibly dispose off the waste? This is the kind of education and advocacy we are giving our people now.

“They need to understand that the steps they take are part of the result they are getting with what is happening today,” she said.

Meanwhile, a NAN correspondent who visited flood-prone communities in Badagry such as Gbaji, Oloko,Topo, Idale, Akarakumo, Povita and Ajido observed that people are still living in the areas.

Sunday Boyanho, a resident of Ajido, said he relocates to his father’s compound in Badagry with his family whenever there is flood.

“In 2023, we spent close to two months before coming back to our house in Ajido.

“We are fishermen and we live very near to the rivers, we are used to this.

“We will be grateful if the state government can assist in relocating us to a decent place within this period,” he said.

Also, a resident of Oloko, Olusegun Suru, said residents of the area were disturbed by flood some years back.

“But we have sand-filled the area and I have built a fence round the building, we are free from flood,” he said.