Lagos Y2025 Budget Consultative Forum gets date

Continuing the philosophy of “No One Left Behind” and the drive to make Lagos a 21st century economy alongside other developmental agenda, Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration is set to commence another round of town hall meetings to engage the citizenry in the formulation of the Y2025 budget preparation.

Known as: “Budget Consultative Forum,” it is an annual event where government officials meet with the people.

This will be based on the incoming fiscal year to discuss developmental requests and issues as they affect citizens in their various areas, as well as an update on the implementation status of some of the completed and ongoing projects and programmes enclosed in the Y2024 budget.

The Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Ope George, will be leading the officers and staff of the ministry in hosting the five-day event across the five divisions of the state, with the acronym: “IBILE.”

These are Ikeja, Badagry, Ikorodu, Lagos Island and Epe.

Starting on July 23, 2024 in the Lagos Division at Blessing Hall of the Eko Club, Day 2 will be held on July 24, 2024 at the Multipurpose Hall, Radio Lagos, Agidingbi for the Ikeja Division.

Day 3: July 25 in the Ikorodu Division at the Ikorodu Town Hall.

Day 4: July 26 at the Jubilee Chalet, Epe for the Epe Division.

The final day in the Badagry Division will be held on July 30, 2024 at the Makanjuola Auditorium in Lagos State University, Ojo.

The Forum is expected to have representatives of residents, traditional rulers, professional bodies, civil society groups, government officials from state to local levels, non-governmental and trade organisations, youths, and people living with disabilities, amongst others.

Members of the public willing to attend via virtual connection should send in their interest and division via email, addressed to: [email protected].

