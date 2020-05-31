The Lagos State Government on Sunday announced that it is working on 193 secondary and 42 primary channels for dredging and cleaning in order to reduce the effect of flooding across the State.

Speaking with newsmen during the continuation of inspection tour of ongoing dredging and cleaning sites of canals across the State, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello, said work is ongoing on all the channels

Bello said particularly the Emergency Flood Abatement Gang are in all the 37 Local Government Areas and 20 Local Government Development Areas cleaning and clearing of canals, drainages as well as opening manholes.

He emphasised that there is zero tolerance for infractions on drainage channels across the state and inspected the ongoing construction of a secondary channel at Abraham Adesanya, which would link up system 63.

He explained that the Osapa London/Ologbolo downstream channel constructed in Beach Resort Estate was planned to be a trapezoidal channel, but was converted to Triangle channel as a result of encroachments on government drainage alignment, which is close to the canals, adding that the Estate owners would bear the cost of the conversion..

He further stated that the shanties constructed on Igbokusu Channel alignment would have to give way latest by Thursday, stressing that such buildings hinders free flow of water.

Bello said most flood challenges were man made, stressing that people dump wastes generated in their homes in canals and drainages and these eventually disrupts the free flow of water.

He appealed to residents to desist from the arbitrary dumping of solid wastes into drainages and canals, and also desist from erecting buildings on drainage alignments in order to continuously sustain a flood-free Lagos.

He advised residents that still patronise cart pushers to refrain from the illegal act, which constitutes an offence, but should always ensure they dispose their wastes through approved PSP Operators.

Also speaking, Special Adviser to the Governor on Drainage and Water Resources, Engr. Joe Igbokwe, said those encroaching on canals right of way have always constituted a major challenge in the state drainage maintenance, adding that they keep going back after being dislodged.

Igbokwe advised all residents to ensure that their environment is kept clean at all times and free from water stagnation.

The Commissioner and Special Adviser Drainages were accompanied by the Permanent Secretary, Engr. Lekan Shodeinde, and other Directors from the ministry.