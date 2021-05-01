Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday said his administration will place a high premium on improving the capacity of the workforce in the state through training and welfare of civil servants.

Speaking at the commissioning of the permanent secretariat of the Lagos State branch of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), called ‘Solidarity House,’ in Alausa, Ikeja, Governor Sanwo-Olu said his administration will continue to respond to yearnings of workers in the State.

The Governor also announced Lagos State Government’s support of N10million for ASCSN to equip their secretariat with office furniture and library so that it can become a useful resource centre for industrial relations practitioners.

“We acknowledge your collaboration with us as a government. You are an important stakeholder and we will continue to see ourselves as partners. As partners, I wish to assure you that our administration will continue to be responsive to the yearnings of our workers by ensuring that we discharge our obligations to you as and when due.

“We will also continue to place a high premium on improving the capacity of our workforce through regular and impactful trainings, seminars and workshops that cut across all cadres in the civil service,” Sanwo-Olu assured.

The Governor added that: “All our smart learning capabilities that the Ministry of Establishment, Training and Pension has set up for you (civil servants), not only is it training for thousands and thousands of civil servants on monthly basis; it is also creating an opportunity where you can indeed have the same level of training with other civil servants in whole world. I am sure that you will continue to avail yourself of the opportunity that learning platform has provided for the entire civil service.

“To whom much is given, much is also expected. The State Government will continue to support all the various unions by ensuring that we fulfill all our responsibilities at ensuring that you succeed as leaders in your own sphere. We will also provide succour for you.

Sanwo-Olu also challenged trade unions in the State to be responsive, accountable and just to their members, adding that civil servants should render quality service, which citizens of Lagos State expect from them.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, Lagos State Branch, Comrade Olusegun Balogun commended Governor Sanwo-Olu for his leadership qualities and unwavering commitment to the welfare of Lagosians amid the setback brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said Sanwo-Olu has demonstrated to the Lagos State workers that their welfare is truly his primary assignment. “It is interesting to note that while other states of the Federation are still talking about payment of minimum wage, salary arrears, promotions areas, nonpayment of statutory deductions, pension’s benefits, etc, Lagos State is already talking about Workers’ Village,” he said.