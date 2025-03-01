Lagos will collaborate with NCC to strengthen digital economy — Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said that his government will collaborate with the Nigerian Communications Commission to strengthen the digital economy for the benefit of residents of the State.

He spoke on Friday when he received a delegation of the NCC led by its Executive Vice Chairman, Aminu Maida, at Lagos House, Ikeja.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said the decision to collaborate with NCC is in line with his administration’s commitment to Education and Technology, which is the third pillar of the government’s THEMES+ developmental agenda.

He promised to collaborate with the Commission to protect critical infrastructure and the advancement of telecom and the digital economy.

Governor Sanwo-Olu disclosed that his administration has attracted investments amounting to about $1.2 billion from different organisations into the digital economy.

He said: “We have it on record that within five years of our administration, we have attracted investments in excess of about $1.2 billion directly into the digital space around building data centres, hyper-scale data centres, landing submarine cables, and creating a network of users and providers.”

Speaking earlier, Maida commended Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration for its developmental strides, especially in the area of telecommunication, technology, and digital economy.

He said Lagos is a strategic partner with NCC, hence the need for collaboration to protect digital infrastructure, issues of Right of Way, adequate notifications during road construction and rehabilitation, among others.

Maida disclosed that President Bola Tinubu in July 2024 signed an Executive Order to protect key infrastructure across the country.

He therefore called for continuous protection of digital infrastructures in Nigeria.

