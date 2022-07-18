Lagos weather forecast for Monday (today)

The weather forecast for Monday, July 18, 2022 has been released.

It was released by PR Office of the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources on Sunday.

The forecast showed that mostly cloudy conditions are expected in the morning before clearing a little for more sun cover as the day progresses.

By evening, the skies are expected to be partly cloudy.

The prevailing cloudy conditions makes for likely rain showers in the morning over areas like Ikeja, Ikorodu, Ipaja, Surulere, Agege, Epe, Victoria island, Ifako, Mushin, Festac Town, Igando, Kosofe and Lagos island.

Temperature is expected to range between day maximum of 28°C and night minimum of 24°C, while humidity is expected to range mostly around 83%.

Wind conditions are expected to be fair with average speed of 4m/s of predominantly southwest orientation.