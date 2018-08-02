Lagos warns residents of recruitment fraudsters

The Lagos State Government has warned the public to be wary of recruitment fraudsters promising to help them to secure employment as teachers in the state.

Adebunmi Adekanye, the Permanent Secretary, State Ministry of Education, gave the warning on Thursday in Ikeja.

Adekanye said that some faceless individuals had been collecting details of intending applicants on social media platforms with intention to defraud them.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that Governor Akinwunmi Ambode recently announced plans to inject additional 1,000 teachers into the state public schools.

Adekanye counselled interested applicants to wait for the display of the vacancy advertisement on the official portal of the state government dedicated for recruitment.

She advised that any request for bio-data on any other social media platform should be disregarded as it was not authorised.

Adekanye said that approval of the framework for the recruitment was still being processed and the public would be duly provided with information on procedures for applying for the vacant positions.