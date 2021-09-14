Lagos warns residents as release of water from Oyan Dam begins

The Lagos State Government on Tuesday alerted residents, especially those in areas contiguous to the Ogun River, about the continuous steady release of water from the Oyan Dam, urging everyone to be on standby.

The warning was contained in a statement by the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello.

Bello said officials of the state have been monitoring the release, which was earlier announced through an advisory.

He listed areas where the release of water is being felt as Isheri North, Kara, Itowolo, Ajegunle, Majidun and Ogolonto.

He stated that it is the intensity of the rainfall recorded in Lagos and connecting rivers that determines the level to be released by the Oyan Dam authorities.

He added that in the last one week, the volume of water released had ranged from 15,000 millilitres to 21,000 millilitres and reducing to 17,000 millilitres on Monday.

Bello stated that as more water is released from Oyan Dam, peaking in October, residents in low-lying areas should be on standby to move to higher grounds.

Specifically, he said residents who live in the downstream of Isheri Olofin up to part of Agboyi will experience flooding as earlier alerted.

Bello stressed that similarly Onikoyi/Agelete community at Iba New Town at Iba Local Council Development Authority are also experiencing flooding due to their closeness to Yewa River.