Lagos warns motorists against fake VIN, hidden number plates

The Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, has warned motorists to desist from the illicit practice of using fraudulent vehicle identification numbers and hidden number plates.

The Special Adviser to the Governor said this in a statement he made available to the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Lagos.

The statement was signed by Taofiq Adebayo, Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Lagos State Traffic Management Agency.

Giwa also called on motorists to desist forthwith from concealing their registration plates.

He underscored the Lagos State Government’s unyielding stance against these infractions, noting that they constitute a flagrant violation of established traffic laws and pose grave security risks to the state.

“The Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018, unequivocally mandates the proper display of Vehicle Identification Numbers on all automobiles traversing the state’s road network,” he said.

Speaking on the broader implications, Giwa said the robust Lagos State Vehicle Identification Database, served as a critical tool for tracking registered vehicles, aiding in identification, and facilitating recovery of stolen automobiles.

“Just as every individual bears a name beyond their choice, so too does every vehicle possess an assigned number plate, which must be displayed without obstruction,” he said.

He decried the difficulties faced by security agencies and traffic enforcement officers in tracing vehicles implicated in criminal activities such as “One-Chance” robberies and other traffic violations due to these unlawful practices.

Giwa urged motorists to remove any coverings from their number plates and cease the use of fake identification numbers.

He said: “Failure to comply will result in swift arrest and prosecution.

“The Lagos State Government remains resolute in its commitment to safeguarding lives, ensuring public security, and enforcing strict adherence to the provisions of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018.”

