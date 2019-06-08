The Lagos State Government has warned those in the habit of picking and dropping passengers at undesignated bus stops, especially on the highways, to desist or face the full wrath of the law.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Transportation, Dr. Taiwo Salaam, who handed down the warning, stated that the practice would not be condoned as it is disrupting free flow of traffic on the roads.

He further stated that the directive is in line with Section 49 of the Lagos State Traffic Law which stipulates that it is an offence for commercial buses to pick or drop passengers on the fast lane, walkways or at undesignated bus stops.

Salaam said drivers of commercial vehicles are to utilise the relevant road infrastructures provided by the government for the drop off and pick up of passengers such as the lay-by and slip roads at various bus shelters/terminals across the metropolis.

He also emphasised that tricycle and motorcycle activities should be kept 50 metres away from the highways and road junctions.

The Permanent Secretary emphasised that the State Government has zero tolerance for avoidable gridlock and traffic congestion, adding that garages modified to markets without authorisation should be reverted to the original and intended usage.

According to him, it is the belief of the current administration that if commercial vehicles comply with all laid down traffic rules and regulations, it will reduce the level of recklessness on the highways and by implication reduce the hours wasted in traffic.

Salaam said non-compliance with the laws is viewed as recklessness under section 51, 52 and 53 of the State Traffic Laws and in the event of accidents, violators are liable to a fine of N50,000 to N100,000 and a jail term ranging from three months.

He added: “In case of death, the offender will be liable to seven years or more jail term, including the suspension of the his driver’s license.”

The Permanent Secretary reminded drivers that measures have been put in place to checkmate traffic law violation, including the installation of Automated Number Plate Recognition Cameras in strategic places to monitor and apprehend violators and reduce human interface with motorists.

—