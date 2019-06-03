The Lagos State Government has warned against the indiscriminate closure of public roads by Communities and Construction companies in the State without recourse to the Ministry of Transportation for approval.

A statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Dr. Taiwo Olufemi Salaam, cautioned against the trend, insisting that Section 44 (2) of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018 grants only the Honourable Commissioner or the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Transportation rights to approve such closure.

The release reiterated that it constitutes a serious offence for any individual or group, company or contractor, representatives of any Ministry or Local Government to engage in road closure without recourse to the Transportation Ministry and affirmed government’s resolve to address all issues on traffic management and transportation.

The Permanent Secretary also urged members of the public to allow easy access and free flow of traffic on the roads, saying the State government will not leave any stone unturned in dealing severely with anyone found guilty of unauthorised closure of any road(s).