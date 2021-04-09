The Lagos State Government says it has concluded plans to revive all the heritage sites in five local council areas to reposition the tourism sector.

Olatunji Seymour, the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tourism, made this known the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos on Friday.

Seymour told NAN that the sites were those in Epe, Badagry, Ikorodu, Lagos Island and Ikeja.

He said the aim was to attract local and international tourists to the sites.

He said the facelift would be done in batches because the dilapidated structures in the sites required urgent government attention.

According to him, the project will commence soon and will be completed in earnest.

“This current administration is committed to the development of the tourism sector to serve as a good source of revenue generation.

“The industry will be the highest revenue generating sector in few years’ time and will create thousands of employment opportunities.”

Seymour appealed to residents to desist from vandalising government structures built for the benefit of the people.

NAN.