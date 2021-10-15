Lagos Varsity Christian Alumni Fellowship holds annual membership meeting

The Annual General Membership Meeting of the Lagos Varsity Christian Alumni Fellowship (LVCAF) holds on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in Lagos.

According to a statement, the event will feature a keynote presentation which will be delivered by Bishop Abraham Olaleye, founder, Abraham Evangelistic Ministry Presiding Bishop, The Pentecostal Congregation.

Bishop Olaleye will be speaking on the theme: ‘Managing Change in a Changing World’.

The meeting which will be held virtually via Zoom will seek members’ approval for the amended of certain parts of the Fellowship’s Constitution in compliance with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC); approval of the audited accounts as well as engaging breakout sessions, and networking mixers.

Speaking on the AGMM, Brother John Oluleye, President, LVCAF, said, “It’s been a privilege to steer the Fellowship’s affairs in the last one year. We have instituted a welfare regime to support our members. We are also supporting our mother fellowship, Lagos Varsity Christian Union, to ensure that the students can maximize their academic potential.”

Brother Gbenga Apampa, chairman of the planning committee for the event, noted that the AGMM has been designed to foster unity, encourage fellowship while projecting for the coming year