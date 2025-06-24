Lagos urges property owners to give buildings a face-lift

The Lagos State Government has urged property owners to give their buildings a face-lift to enhance the aesthetics of the state.

This is contained in a statement by the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Oluyinka Olumide.

The statement was issued by the agency’s Director of Public Affairs, Mukaila Sanusi, on Tuesday in Lagos.

Olumide said property owners, especially those on highways, should undertake the needed face-lift of their buildings.

“We implore property owners, especially those on major highways such as Ikorodu Road, Agege Motor Road, Ahmadu Bello Way, Adeola Odeku Street, Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway and Herbert Macaulay Way, among others, to take heed and undertake the much-needed face-lift of their building facades.

“Doing this will mean supporting the government in making the state a 21st-century economy, which is the vision of the government,” he said.

He advised those who have buildings on highways and major roads to ensure they regularly renew the approaches to the face of their buildings.

Olumide urged them to regularly repaint, carry out façade repairs, and general touch-ups, in line with the Greater Lagos vision.

