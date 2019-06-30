The Lagos State Government has urged all stakeholders to follow standard steps and procedures in the construction of buildings.

A release signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Arc. Foluso Dipe, emphasised that developers must adhere strictly to laid down procedure and inculcate the habit of building right in order to prevent building collapse.

Dipe added that any developer who refused to build right or who was discovered to be building illegally, using quacks and substandard materials risked the forfeiture of the property as lives of Lagosians are paramount.

“Being concerned about the wellbeing and wellness of the people, Government has continuously regulated activities of stakeholders in the built environment for the common good,” he said.

Speaking on the recent collapse of a three-storey building under construction at K-Farm Estate, Fagba in Iju area of Ifako-Ijaiye Local Council Development Area, Dipe noted that the preliminary report through the physical assessment of the collapsed building indicated the use of substandard materials in the construction of the building.

He disclosed that stiff penalties, including forfeiture, will be meted out to owners and developers of the building should further findings confirm the preliminary report.

Dipe stated that as part of the regulatory procedure, identified defective structures were usually sealed up by Government after necessary notices had been served to allow for further investigations and the removal of such structures where it becomes necessary.

He, however, observed that some unscrupulous developers were in the habit of breaking the seal to carry out construction overnight, thereby further endangering not only the structures but also, more importantly, the lives of innocent Lagosians.

While warning those who are in the habit of breaking Government seals to desist from such acts or face the full wrath of the law, he implored all developers to always secure Planning Permit from Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority and notify the Lagos State Building Control Agency prior to the commencement of any construction works.

The Permanent Secretary further urged residents to support Government efforts to curb the menace of building collapse.

“I urge all Lagosians to be part of the vanguard to checkmate the menace of building collapse by calling the free toll lines 070000527222 or 070050504040, to report any illegal development, such as overnight construction being done by developers in order to circumvent procedure,” Dipe said.