Lagos, UNIDO to strengthen technical collaboration for sustainable environment 

The Lagos State Government on Wednesday reaffirmed its readiness to technically collaborate with the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) to achieve a sustainable environment.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab made this known during a courtesy visit by the UNIDO technical team to the Ministry at Alausa.

He said that to make any meaningful impact, collaboration is essential as government policies alone will not suffice.

“The Lagos State Government’s collaborations with organisations are not optional but a necessity for us to achieve the dreams of a greater Lagos,” he said.

He added that the state government has always been deliberate in its approach to solving various environmental issues.

He stressed that for those who are familiar with the THEMES PLUS AGENDA of this government, it is not a coincidence that health and environment is tied together as a collective pillar because whatever happens in the environment Impacts the health ecosystem.

He said if the environment impacts is for good, it drops the budgets for the health sector and if it is the other way round, it would have a negative impact on the people which can lead to communicable diseases such as Cholera.

He said what the state has chosen to do differently is to ensure that Lagos as a state cannot afford to allow the environment go “South” thus derailing from the master plan.

“Last year, government chose to implement the ban on the use of Styrofoam because of its adverse effects on the environment as well as the people and there was already a directive on this policy three years ago at the national level.

“If as a state, we fail to enforce the laws, we would

have created an Hobesian state where lives become nasty, brutish and short”.

Wahab said the state government had been resolute in enforcing the ban on the use of Styrofoam and months down the road, the government has seen the improvement.

He added that the government is going forward this year to commence the enforcement of the Single Use Plastics (SUPs) saying the government has continue to ramp up it advocacy/ enlightenment as well as awareness in order to ensure that the quantum of wastes that get to the land fill are reduced drastically.

He stressed that the government had engaged with experts in the wastes management globally such as Jospong from Ghana, Netherlands, Harvest waste on reuse and recycle of wastes, now the government just move to the neighboring state, LAFARGE that covert combustible waste to power their plant.

According to him, government is decommissioning Olusosun landfill and Solus 3, saying these nuggets have been working for it to ensure a safe, clean and sustainable environment.

In response, the head of UNIDO team, the National Programe Officer, Sub – Regional Office, Abuja Dr. Reuben Bamidele expressed appreciation to the government for good collaboration in various sectors.

According to him, “we are always ready to partner with Lagos, UNIDO is implementing the cholera intervention project in Lagos and the ozone layer detection project.”

He said over 40 LASEPA officials are presently undergoing training in Lagos in the area of plastic waste management and have also trained 15 LAWMA officials who would be trainers in plastic waste management.

He added that 450 waste workers have also been trained who will be employed jointly by UNIDO, Lagos State Government and private sectors through the Food and Beverage Recycling Alliance.

“Also we have plans to establish 4 centers for collection and recycling at Lekki and Yaba,” he reiterated.

