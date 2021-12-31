Lagos Truck Crash: Motorists advised to avoid driving damaged vehicles on roads

Nigeria’s road users have been advised not to drive impaired vehicles, as one of the major ways to check fatal road accidents.

A daughter to one of the survived victims of the recent crash, in Ojodu/Berger area of Lagos State, which involved a truck, Adah, gave this advice Friday morning, when featured on “Daily Digest” – a segment of “Cross Fire” morning show, on a Lagos based private Radio station – Nigeria Info, monitored by The Eagle Online.

Emotion-laden Adah appealed to motorists to keep damaged vehicles at home or take them to auto technicians for repair.

She recalled that the truck that crushed over 20 victims to death late last month, including some students was not in good condition, hence, caused the fatal accident, in which her mother was injured.

Adah disclosed that about N.5million has so far been spent to put her Mummy back to life, while the sum of N2million is still needed for a surgery operation on her mother.

Recall that the crash occurred late November, involving a truck which reportedly lost control, as the driver was allegedly being trailed by the traffic officials around the area, killing over 20 people, including some students who just closed from the school on the fateful day.