All is set for the fifth virtual edition of the Lagos Traffic Radio 96.1FM lecture series, tagged: “Traffic Law Enforcement: The New Normal,” scheduled to take place on December 17, 2020,

A statement on Tuesday by the General Manager of the Station, Tayo Akanle, noted that the fifth edition was designed to focus on the activities of the various law enforcers, clarify their operations and interconnectivity with the motoring public in Lagos State.

He explained that the Annual Traffic Lecture Series is being used as an avenue to transform the transport industry through the collation of ingenious views of transport experts, policy holders, analyst, researchers, transport operators and top government functionaries to advance the industry.

While noting that the lecture will bring together various stakeholders in the transportation sector, Akanle maintained that the event will also afford participants the opportunity to interface, share ideas and practices, including the latest tools that could be deployed for effective law enforcement to revolutionise the transport sector in Lagos State and Nigeria as a whole.

The General Manager submitted that the annual event, which is in line with the Traffic Management and Transportation pillar of the present administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda, is geared towards reforming traffic enforcement in Lagos.

He said: “The lecture series seeks to promote better ways of improving traffic enforcement with specific focus on COVID-19 protocols.

“The advent of the Coronavirus pandemic this year has had a spiralling effect on all sectors of the economy, transportation not excluded.

“The robust engagement will see transport enthusiasts identify the nexus between transportation and health, as well as examine the realities of enforcing the Transport Sector reforms Law 2018 in the midst of a global pandemic.”