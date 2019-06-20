The General Manager, Lagos Traffic Radio, Tayo Akanle, has expressed his appreciation to the Public Affairs Officer, US Consulate General Lagos, Russell Brooks, for his commendation and support to the state-owned radio station.

Akanle stated this while receiving a team on a courtesy visit from the consulate, led by Brooks, adding that the visit was a privilege and testimonial to the fact that the station is performing creditably well among the numerous radio stations in Lagos State.

While urging the US Consulate to assist with capacity building programmes that would help improve the business process of delivering on the mandate of providing traffic information on all modes of transportation in the State, he stressed that the station had introduced programmes geared towards decongesting Lagos roads and boosting other modes of transportation, including the waterways.

Earlier, Brooks commended the Lagos Traffic Radio 96.1 FM for being a leading station in providing accurate and timely travel information for the teeming population in Lagos State.

He said the Station’s consistency in bringing adequate traffic information to the public is informative and educative, especially to those living and working in a cosmopolitan city like Lagos that is frequently prone to traffic congestion.

The team noted that the radio station is one of the best in Africa, which ensures all Lagosians commute through different modes of transportation in the State as prescribed by the State government’s intermodal transport policy.

Brooks expressed the US Consulate’s readiness to partner with Lagos Traffic Radio as the synergy will bring about efficiency and improvement in its operations.