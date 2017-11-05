Lagos Trade Fair: Dangote hosts investors, stakeholders, consumers 

Dangote Group, a leading participant in the ongoing Lagos International Trade Fair, will be hosting investors, distributors, dealers as well as the consumers on Tuesday during its Day, which the company’s management team will use in espousing on the strategies to remain a leading pan-African conglomerate.

The Group Executive Director of the Company, Engr. Ahmed Mansur, who will be leading others to the Tafawa Balewa Square venue of the Day, said Dangote Companies are structured to deliver critical goods and services that are capable of improving the standard of living of the general populace.

Mansur said this was why the company is involved in the production of household products that meet the people’s needs and at the same time creating jobs in the process.

Business units from the group that are currently exhibiting at the fair include: Dangote Sugar Refinery, Dangote Flour Mill, Dangote Agrosacks, National Salt Company of Nigeria, Dangote Pasta and Dangote Cement.

According to a statement by Anthony Chiejina, its Chief Corporate Communications Officer, visitors to the group’s pavilion at the fair will have the opportunity of buying products of the companies at reasonably reduced prices.

Chiejina said some of the products, especially those of Dangote Flour and Pasta, have undergone revamping in line with the needs of the time.

For instance, according to him: “Dangote Pasta has been revamped and made with made with durum wheat with high Protein content. The now reformulated pasta is to deliver top quality pasta product for better cooking experience and tasty meals.”

A unique offering from the Group at this year’s Lagos Trade Fair is the Dangote Combo pack.

The pack contains products from the stable of business units within the Group and is offered to participants at the fair at a much reduced price.

The statement indicated that the economy pack, which will contain household products like Dangote spaghetti, macaroni, sugar as well salt and seasoning products range, would be combined in a pack at a giveaway price.

The combo pack, it stated further, will offer participants at the fair an opportunity to purchase all consumable product range in Dangote Group in a single buy.

There will also be free samples of the products for the visitors.

Dangote Pasta will be offering free samples of several varieties of its products to visitors to the kitchen/restaurant, which will be attached to the Dangote Stand to wet their appetite.

Dangote Flour is also holding a free sampling of its popular Alkama wheat meal and other wheat based meals to serve visitors to the stand with meals prepared in several hygienic ways.

Dangote Group is of the view that the trade fair is coming at an appropriate time which affords distributors and retailers the opportunity to stock their shops for the fast approaching Christmas season, while end consumers can also buy and stock for the season.

Some of the business units will be hosting students on specific days.

The student visitors to the stand will get special gifts like pens, pencils, erasers and notebooks.

The Management of the Dangote Noodles said the company would be giving its customers a good treat at the fair, adding that it has added to the richness of the product and embarked on an expansion of its distribution network to make the product more readily accessible to consumers.

The Dangote Group boss explained that visitors to the Dangote stand would have a first-hand experience as they would be treated to wet sampling.