Lagos to repair Oworonshoki Bridge, unveils diversion plan

The Lagos State Government has released a diversion plan ahead of the emergency repairs on Oworonshoki/Third Axial Bridge scheduled to commence on May 6, 2025 and end on September 23, 2025.

The repairs and diversion plan, to last 110 days, was announced by the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, in a statement.

Osiyemi said the repairs will be carried out in eight phases on both lanes, with Phases 1 to 4 covering the stretch of Oworonshoki/Third Axial Bridge inbound Third Mainland Bridge from May 6 to July 14, 2025 (50 days) and Phases 5 to 8, covering the stretch of Oworonshoki/Third Axial Bridge (outbound Third Mainland Bridge) from July 15 to September 23, 2025 (51 days).

Consequently, motorists are advised to use the following alternative routes during the aforementioned phases of the repairs:

During the maintenance work on the inbound lane of the Oworonshoki/Third Mainland Bridge, motorists heading to Oshodi/Victoria Island through Oworonshoki/Third Axial Bridge will be diverted into a lane approximately 50 metres from the working area and will regain full access to their inbound lane 50 metres away from the proposed working area to continue their journeys.

Motorists heading to the Island from the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway are advised to go through Oshodi using the Ojota Slip Road inward Ikorodu Road to Anthony and make a right turn into the ramp by the Taxi Park to Oshodi to reach their destinations.

Similarly, motorists can link Anthony (by Town Planning Way) to connect Gbagada through Third Mainland Bridge to get to the Island.

In the same vein, motorists from Lagos-Ibadan Expressway (Mowe and environs) can link Victoria Island by going through Ojota Slip Road to Ikorodu Road inwards Funsho Williams Avenue to access Eko Bridge and reach their destinations.

Motorists inbound Victoria Island from Ikeja and environs are to use Maryland to access Ikorodu Road inwards Funsho Williams Avenue and link Eko Bridge/Outer Marina to continue their journeys.

Motorists heading to Oshodi from Ikeja and environs should use Maryland/Ikorodu Road towards Anthony (by Taxi Park) and make a right turn by the ramp to Oshodi.

During the maintenance work on the outbound lane of the Oworonshoki/Third Mainland Bridge Phases 5 to 8, motorists heading to Lagos-Ibadan Expressway through Oworonshoki/Third Axial Bridge will be diverted to a lane, approximately 50 metres from the working area and regain full access of the road 50 metres away from the proposed working area to continue their journeys.

Motorists inbound Alapere/Ketu/Ikorodu from Victoria Island can go through Eko Bridge inwards Funsho Williams Avenue/Ikorodu Road to Ojota/Ketu to reach their desired destinations.

Motorists from Victoria Island heading to Lagos-Ibadan Expressway (Mowe and environs) can also use Eko Bridge to link Funsho Williams Avenue inwards Ikorodu Road to use Abiola Garden Ramp to continue their journeys.

Osiyemi has assured that LASTMA officers will be on ground to minimise inconvenience and manage traffic flow along the aforementioned routes during the maintenance works.

The Lagos State Government implored motorists to be patient as the partial bridge closure is part of the traffic management plans for the maintenance works on the expansion joints of the bridge by the Lagos State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure (Office of Infrastructure).

