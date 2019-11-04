Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday said the government would relocate the Lagos International Trade Fair to a permanent site in the near future.

Sanwo-Olu said the move would assuage the operational challenges faced by the organisers of the fair annually and make it at par with other international exhibitions across the globe.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the governor spoke after visiting some pavilions at the ongoing 2019 Lagos International Trade Fair, taking place at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

Over two thousand foreign and local exhibitors are participating in the 33rd Edition of the fair which has the theme: “Connecting Businesses, Creating Value”.

The governor, who was led on the tour by Babatunde Ruwase, President, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that the fair was an avenue for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises to showcase their products to the world.

He said: “I am here on an on the spot assessment and going round few of the pavilions at the trade fair.

“As you can see, I have to come in here to encourage our MSMEs that are on display.

“This is real governance and collaborative initiative. This is an annual event, but we need to upscale it.”

Sanwo-Olu commended the LCCI for keeping faith with MSMEs, adding that it shows the can-do spirit of Nigeria.

NAN reports that some of the pavilions visited by the governor include those of Ghana, Cameroun, Ethiopia, Lagos State Government and the Chinese Government.

The 10-day fair, which opened on November 1, will come to an end on November 10.