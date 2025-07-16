Lagos to reinstate psychiatric tests for traffic offenders

The Lagos State Government has announced plans to reinstate psychiatric assessments for traffic offenders within the state.

Sola Giwa, Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, disclosed this during the official presentation of the communiqué from the second Lagos Traffic Conference, held on Wednesday.

The conference also marked the 25th anniversary of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority.

Giwa said the decision followed strategic discussions and key recommendations aimed at enhancing traffic management and road safety across Lagos.

He noted the recommendations were designed to improve LASTMA’s effectiveness, mandate, and moral standing.

“For the mental health assessment of offenders, the agency should reintroduce psychiatric evaluation for those caught driving against traffic,” Giwa said.

He explained the measure aligns with previous road safety strategies to instil discipline and deter errant road users.

Giwa also stated that LASTMA officers would undergo international training to meet global traffic management standards.

Olalekan Bakare-Oki, LASTMA General Manager, spoke about a 20-year blueprint for a technology-driven traffic system in Lagos.

Bakare-Oki confirmed the agency was progressing well in its vision for improved traffic regulation.

He said the agency began compiling detailed traffic incident data last year, including crashes and other road events across Lagos.

“This deliberate approach gives us a credible database that allows government to plan better and make informed decisions,” he said.

The blueprint also includes a focus on improving LASTMA officers’ welfare to enhance performance and service delivery.

He highlighted Lagos State’s increased use of Information Technology Systems (ITS), as seen around Allen Roundabout and other areas.

“The ITS tools monitor, control, and enforce traffic behaviour in real time,” he said.

He said surveillance cameras had been installed on the Third Mainland Bridge and around Alapere to promote speed control and road safety.

Bakare-Oki added that the camera installations followed incidents of road rage after rehabilitation of the bridge.

“Since deploying the cameras, road crashes on that stretch have declined,” he said.

He stressed the initiative was not for revenue generation, but to safeguard lives and property.

He assured that residents would soon witness major improvements in LASTMA’s operations.

Ayodeji Gbeleyi, Director General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises, also congratulated LASTMA on its 25th anniversary.

Represented by Nonso Okechukwu, he described LASTMA as a beacon of traffic management excellence in Nigeria.

He urged LASTMA to lead engagements with private transport operators in line with state traffic policies.

Gbeleyi noted that Lagos’ vision of a smarter, safer city could be achieved through strategic partnerships.

He affirmed the Bureau’s readiness to provide policy support, PPP advisory and institutional guidance.

