The Lagos state government has announced that 4,000 unemployed graduates to be placed on an N40,000 monthly salary for six months.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Yetunde Arobieke, on Wednesday during the 2021 Ministerial Press Briefing in commemoration of the Second Year in the Office of Gov. Bababjide Sanwo-Olu.

She said, ”About 1,000 candidates who scored a minimum of 60 per cent were invited for the first tranche of the employability skills training, while 4,000 interns are targeted to be placed on a monthly stipend of N40,000 for six months.

She said this was implemented through the ministry’s Graduate Internship Placement Programme (GIPP) intended to address the challenge of unemployment among unemployed graduates in Lagos State.

She further explained that the programme which was planned to last six months was meant to expose interns to a particular job, profession, or industry and enhance networking.

She disclosed that, through the initiative, interns will be allowed to excel and possibly learn a job with the organization; as they are exposed to professional skills and interpersonal relationships in a structured setting.

She said the programme would expose interns to the possible niche of entrepreneurial opportunities and provide opportunities for the graduates to have employability skills and exposure to today’s world of work.

”The GIPP is meant to assist Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and other companies to choose from the state’s database of groomed talent/interns, to enhance productivity and boost their businesses, thereby, promoting economic growth at no cost through the intervention of the state government.