Lagos to introduce number plates to identify people with disabilities

The Lagos State Number Plate Production Authority has finalised plans to introduce number plates which will identify and recognise People Living With Disabilities.

The state Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said this at the 2025 Ministerial Press Briefing in commemoration of the second year of the second term in office of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday in Lagos.

Osiyemi said that the initiative was in line with the THEMES Plus Agenda of the Sanwo-Olu administration on inclusion.

On achievement of LSNPPA from May 2024 to March 2025, the commissioner said that it produced 218,400 standard number plates for both private and commercial vehicles.

Osiyemi said that the LSNPPA served as the manufacturing arm of the state government, adding that it was responsible for producing vehicle number plates for Lagos State.

He said that in the past two decades, the authority had expanded to include production of aluminum-based road furniture, aligning with the state’s infrastructure and aesthetics development goals.

“The authority is also into the production of customised 716 fancy motor vehicle plates and 347 motorcycle fancy plates for vehicle owners, on request,” he said.

The commissioner added that LSNPPA produced 224 out-of-series number plates on special requests and unique numbering needs.

“The authority issued 11,152 standard number plate replacements, 212 motorcycle plate replacements, and 63 standard fancy replacements to maintain accurate vehicle identification.

“They also produced 428 official number plates, 1,510 dealer plates and 4,000 articulated vehicle plates,” he said.

Osiyemi said that the authority, in collaboration with Federal Road Safety Corps, was developing initiatives that would lead to production of number plates that would align with Go Green initiatives.

On fading of number plates, he said that the state made use of quality materials in producing its plate number.

“We should also understand that fading of number plate is a function of the kind of material we use to wash our cars which are very corrosive.

“We should also know that man has a life span. So also are plate numbers and they should be changed when the need arises,” he said.

