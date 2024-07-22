Lagos to halt government services to residents without health insurance

In a firm statement, the Lagos State government has said it will stop all state services to residents and employees who fail to enrol for the state health insurance plan, except in life-threatening situations.

The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu gave the directive in an executive order mandating all ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) to only provide government services to those with this health plan.

According to the directive issued on July 16, 2024, the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA) or Lagos State NHIA are the accredited private health insurance providers responsible for providing the plan.

While citing the Lagos State Health Scheme Law of 2015 and the National Health Insurance Act 2022 as sources of the new directive, Sanwo-Olu mandated that, “All residents and workers in Lagos State who do not possess a valid social health insurance plan will be required to register or renew their expired plans before they can access any public or private healthcare facility in the State.

“In a life-threatening emergency, a healthcare facility would be required to stabilise the resident (patient) without requesting evidence of health insurance plan or enrollment.

“Upon being stabilized, the patient must provide evidence of enrollment or register.”

The governor explained that the move is geared towards achieving the government’s agenda to improve the health sector and attain universal health coverage (UHC).

He pledged that the government will approve the release of equity funds for the coverage of the vulnerable residents, who cannot afford any insurance plan under the scheme.

According to the directive, vulnerable residents will be profiled by designated officers in the public healthcare facility and referred to the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA) for enrolment under the equity fund.

The governor further explained that an executive order became imperative to ensure compliance.

He said, “This executive order is issued to promote and provide quality healthcare services to all residents irrespective of their financial status.

“In this regard, there shall be full compliance or enforcement of the provisions of this executive order. This Executive Order shall take effect from the date of issuance.”

