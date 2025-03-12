Lagos to experience above normal rainfall amounts this year

The Lagos State Government on Wednesday stated that the state is anticipated to experience above normal rainfall amounts in the first peak of the rainy season while normal rainfall amounts are expected in the second peak of the 2025 rainy season.

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab made this known while speaking during the press briefing of the Seasonal Climate Predictions (SCP) held at Alausa, Ikeja.

The commissioner said the SCP is in continuation of the tradition to annually alert the public of the patterns of the Y2025 predicted rainfall and its socio-economic implications for the people of Lagos State.

“The rainy season is expected to start as early as the last week of March, while the end of season is expected in the first week of December, saying the average annual rainfall amount predicted is 1936mm which is greater than the long-term 1991-2020 average,” he said.

Wahab said that the forecast for this year is based on the neutral phase of the El-Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) which is expected to persist in the first six to eight months of the year.

He said the forecast also implies an early onset of the rainy season, longer than normal length and delayed end of the rainy season in Lagos.

He said the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET), had on the 4th of February 2025 as part of its ministerial mandate released this year’s Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP) which was a forecast of the expected patterns of rainfall, temperature and other weather parameters in the entire country.

The Commissioner explained that the briefing is conducted annually by the state in keeping with its proactive approach of informing and educating the public about the important climate information and to get them ready for the expected impact of the rainy season as well as other relevant weather events.

He stated specifically that Ikeja is expected to have an onset date of 2nd of April and a cessation date of 2nd December with an annual amount of 1900mm while Badagry is expected to have a rainfall onset date of 30th March and the end of season date of 4th December with an rainfall annual amount of 1978mm.

He added that Ikorodu is expected to have a rainfall onset date of 2nd of April and end of season date of 3rd December with an annual amount of 1903mm as Lagos just as Lagos Island on its part is expected to have a rainfall onset date of 1st of April, cessation date of 3rd December and annual amount of 1936mm.

He stressed that Epe is expected to have a rainfall onset date of 31st of March and a cessation date of 4th of December with an annual amount of 1952mm, saying Lagos State is expected to experience above normal rainfall and the same scenario is also expected to be experienced in the neighbouring Ogun State.

He said it is also expected that the high amounts of rainfall sometimes would lead to flash flooding events in some parts of the state, adding that strong winds are expected during the onset and end of each rainy season and this may put lives and properties at risk, disrupt commercial activities and flight delays which could result to revenue loss.

“The Ministry is collaborating with NiMet in the annual Seasonal Climate Prediction which has been valuable as a vital weather and early warning tool for farmers, planners, decision makers and operators of the various sectors and businesses that are likely to be impacted by the annual rainfall,” he said.

He assured residents that the State Government will continue to reap the benefits of careful and rigorous planning, as the flood control measures are being stepped up to contain any imminent rainfall.

Wahab said the state has put in place its own network of weather stations as well as river gauge stations to monitor the weather and river levels in the state as well as increase preparedness for weather and flood related issues.

He emphasized that in order to ensure a flood-free and hygienic environment in the state, the Ministry will continue its all-year-round drainage maintenance programme for effective and efficient flood control, in addition to an efficient and sustainable solid waste management system.

The Commissioner appealed to media personnel to continually use their platforms to sensitize Lagosians, as it is done in several coastal cities across the world, adding that it is occasionally normal to have flash floods when it rains, which will percolate rapidly a few hours after.

He added that it is only when such floods remain on the roads for several hours that it can be reported that a particular area is flooded, pleading with the media to avoid screaming and sensational headlines that could cause panic.

“We all need to be wary of another contributory factor to flooding which is the rise in Lagoon level; anytime there is high tidal movement, it may “lock up” the discharge points of drainage channels and until it recedes, there will be no discharge. Such occurrences also cause backflow, resulting to flash flooding; as soon as the Lagoon water level recedes, all the generated storm water will immediately be discharged, and our roads will be free,” he said.

He said the government in response to the above phenomena, has strengthened the Flood Early Warning Systems (FEWS) to deliver reliable, timely and effective flood information at an appropriate response time to also aid adequate preparations.

He said the government in order to effectively contain flooding in the state, would continue the long-established synergy and partnership with the Ogun-Oshun River Basin Development Authority, which has ensured control and monitoring of the steady and systemic release of water from Oyan Dam to prevent flooding of the downstream reaches of the Ogun River, saying the mutual relationship has been highly beneficial in the past, and it is intended to be sustained.

He said the low-lying areas of Agiliti, Agboyi, Itowolo and Ajegunle communities in Lagos State are being closely monitored with respect to the likelihood of Ogun River overflowing its banks as well as all other river basins in the state.

He reiterated that the government would continue to step up their enlightenment efforts to sensitize and advise communities in coastal and low-lying wetland areas of the state to relocate upland in order to avoid needless loss of lives and property, when the need arises.

He added that the government would also continue to protect the water bodies from indiscriminate discharge of solid waste as well as erection of illegal structures along the drainage alignment/setback.

He appealed to the media to continue to sensitize Lagosians that reside along flood plains of major rivers and drainage channels such as Owode, Iwaya, Makoko, Badia, Ijora, Isaalu, Pota, Shibiri amongst others to always be on the alert and be ready to relocate to higher grounds when the need arises, saying the government would notify such residents at the appropriate time when it becomes inevitable.

He said this is to put all emergency response organizations, traffic management organizations, and other emergency-related organizations on high alert to help lessen the damaging effects of thunderstorms and associated heavy rainfalls in the state.

He added that the Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency will as usual be on standby to make sure advertising and communication agencies comply with regulations on the safety of billboards and telecommunication masts to prevent the incidences of telecommunication mast collapse caused by high wind speed, as it is expected during the onset and cessation of every rainfall season.

He advised motorists as a matter of precautionary measure, to observe prescribed speed limits on the roads in order not to lose control or skidding off the highways.

According to him, “to our people, we sincerely appeal that they refrain from acts that can lead to flash flooding. They should stop indiscriminate dumping of refuse in unauthorized places, clogging drains with silt or construction materials, erecting structures within and around Drainage Right of Ways and setbacks.

He enjoined residents to become whistleblowers, reporting cases of drainage blockages, dumping of waste into canals and other unauthorized places to Resident Engineers across all LGA and LCDA, adding that the contact details of the Drainage Engineers are available in all the 57 Local Governments Areas and Local Council Development Areas to attend to all drainage related matters during and after the rainy season.

