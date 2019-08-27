The Lagos State Government says it is set to eliminate delays in the issuance of building plan approvals to curb illegal developments.

Dr Idris Salako, the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, said in a statement on Tuesday that there was the need to ensure harmonious development of the physical environment of Lagos State.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Salako spoke during a working visit to the Lagos State Building Control Agency, the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Agency and the Lagos State Urban Renewal Agency.

The commissioner was accompanied on the visit by the Special Adviser on Urban Development, Kabir Abdullahi and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Foluso Dipe.

The Commissioner said that factors causing delays in issuing building plan approvals would be examined thoroughly, with a view to easing the process and eliminating the delays.

He said: “We are determined to streamline the process and enhance inter-agency collaboration where necessary to eliminate delays in issuing building plan approvals.

”Bottlenecks create unnecessary backlogs and encourage illegal developments.”

Salako said that it had become incumbent upon officers in the Ministry to deliver effective and efficient service to the people in the most expedient manner, since their services directly impacted on the well being of the people.

He urged staff of the ministry to support government’s initiatives and be true ambassadors of the Lagos State Government in words and deeds.

The Commissioner said that as professionals involved in regulating the built environment, the staff played critical role in the harmonious development of the physical environment of Lagos State.

Salami said that he had set to work in earnest and would leave no stone unturned to actualise the mandate of the present administration in the built environment sector.

He urged Lagosians to cooperate with the government by sharing its vision of building right.

The Commissioner urged enforcement officers to always endeavour to monitor the process of building from the infant stage, as this would help developers build right and save Lagosians from the agony of demolitions and building collapse.

Also speaking at the tour, the Special Adviser on Urban Development, Kabir Abdullahi, acknowledged efforts of LASURA on slum upgrade.

Abdullahi urged the agency to produce iconic designs for Lagos State as the state was known for its excellence.