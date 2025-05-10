Lagos to drive year-round tourism agenda beyond ‘Detty December’

Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Toke Benson-Awoyinka, has reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to building a sustainable, all-year-round tourism ecosystem that transcends the popular “Detty December” festivities.

She made this known on Thursday at the First National Tourism Summit, convened by the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, in partnership with Koko Beach Hotels and Resorts and supported by the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

Speaking at the summit held at Koko Beach Hotels and Resorts in the Ibeshe/Ikaare Beach Area of Lagos, Benson-Awoyinka stated that the Ministry is actively raising awareness of Lagos’ vast tourism potential both locally and internationally.

She commended attendees for overcoming their initial fears of water travel to explore the Lagos coastline, adding that the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has deliberately positioned tourism as a key pillar of the T.H.E.M.E.S Plus development agenda.

“Tourism is no longer a seasonal affair in Lagos. We are building a city-state that welcomes visitors all year round. From the Fanti Carnival to the Boat Regatta, The Headies, AMVCA, and our December entertainment season capped by the Greater Lagos Countdown, Lagos is fast becoming a global destination,” she remarked.

The Commissioner also mentioned upcoming activities, including the E1 Speedboat Racing event on the Five Cowries Creek in October and a series of Art, Fashion, Film, Theatre Festivals and Tech exhibitions starting from September, as part of efforts to transform Lagos into a “City of Festivals.”

She further acknowledged the groundwork laid by past administrations, particularly the development of the Badagry slave and heritage routes under former Governor Babatunde Fashola, SAN.

“We are committed to transforming our historic sites into thriving tourism destinations and welcome partnerships with private investors to drive this vision,” she said.

Benson-Awoyinka assured stakeholders of the government’s continued support through improved security, infrastructure, and traffic management, particularly during peak tourism periods. “We want tourism to become what oil is to Nigeria – a major source of revenue and job creation,” she emphasised.

She also pledged the State Government’s full support for ongoing collaborations with beach investors and tourism enterprises aimed at driving innovation, investment, and employment within the sector.

Delivering the keynote address, former Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN, emphasised the critical role of infrastructure in driving tourism development.

Fashola also highlighted the untapped economic potential within Lagos tourism, stressing that tourists could comfortably stay at the beach if essential amenities are made available.

He applauded young Nigerians for championing cultural heritage and commended the summit’s organisers for fostering national dialogue around tourism transformation.

In her goodwill message delivered through a representative, the Federal Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, reinforced the crucial role of tourism in driving economic growth.

Similarly, representing the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Assistant Comptroller General of Immigration (Zone A) highlighted key immigration reforms, including the rollout of an e-visa system, enhanced documentation procedures, and updated security protocols to make Nigeria more accessible to global tourists.

The Chairman and CEO of Koko Beach Hotels and Resorts, Mr. Richard Shittu, was commended for his organisation’s role in co-hosting the summit and contributing to the growth of Nigeria’s eco-tourism and hospitality sectors.

