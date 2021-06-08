The Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako has promised to compensate owners of properties on the Right of Way (ROW) in Abeje Street and Ajegunle in Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Council Development Area in the next year.

He disclosed this at a stakeholders‘ meeting, stating that residents should give maximum cooperation to the contractor while trying to achieve the ROW.

According to him, “it is the only way the government can achieve its dream of making the state a Smart City with no area left behind.”

“The road construction will further create direct and indirect employment especially for youths and improve the socio­economic activities within the Local Government Area.

“The scope of work will include the relocation of public utilities, construction of a single carriage road with reinforced concrete drains and a cover slab to serve as a walkway on both sides of the road. There will be provision and installation of street light and the installation of 6 Way 150 millimetre PVC service ducts embedded in concrete.”