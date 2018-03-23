Lagos to collaborate with NPS on prisons decongestion

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode said this on Friday while receiving participants of the NPS 8th Advance Command Course on study tour of Lagos.

The Lagos State Government says it will continue to collaborate with Nigeria Prisons Service to decongest prisons in the state.

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode said this on Friday while receiving participants of the NPS 8th Advance Command Course on study tour of Lagos.

Represented by Secretary to the State Government, Tunji Bello, Ambode said that prsons’ capacity in Lagos should be relatively higher in view of the state’s huge population.

He said: “We know the situation of the Nigeria prisons, especially in Lagos, is congestion and lack of amenities.

” At our own level, Lagos State is ready to collaborate with any agency or institutions as far it is for the good and betterment of the people.”

Ambode said that several agencies responsible for law enforcement and administration of justice have been receiving tremendous support from Lagos State Government.

He commended the NPS for choosing Lagos State for their study tour.

Earlier, the Comptroller General of Prisons, Alhaji Ja’afaru Ahmed, commended Lagos State Government for its friendly disposition towards NPS which made possible recent release of 250 inmates across the state.

The CG appealed to the Lagos State Government to assist the prisons academy with service vehicles, instructional materials and electricity transformer.

Ahmed said: “Our choice of Lagos as a place to visit was borne out of our conviction that Lagos has become the leading light in the comity of states with great leaders behind its success story.”

The CG was represented by Prisons Acting Assistant Comptroller General of Prisons, Benson Oluwayiopese.