Most parts of Lagos State were on Friday thrown into darkness as another system collapse occurred.

This development was confirmed on Friday by the Eko Electricity Distribution Company on its Twitter handle.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria was said to be working on restoring supply as at press time.

The Distribution Company said: “Dear Customer, at exactly 1309hrs we experienced another system collapse affecting parts of the country.

“TCN team is working to restore supply.

“Please, bear with us as we expect supply soon.”