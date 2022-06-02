Lagos taskforce to crush another set of 2,228 motorcycles – Jejeloye

Following the announcement of a total ban on operation of commercial motorcycles popularly known as Okada on all highways across six local government areas and nine local council development areas of the state by the Lagos State Governor, Babatunde Sanwo-Olu, Chairman of the Lagos State Taskforce CSP Shola Jejeloye has said that the agency will on Friday crush another set of 2,228 impounded motorcylces to further make the enforcement of the ban thorough and effective.

Speaking in his office at Bolade, Oshodi, Jejeloye highlighted that though the agency has been crushing bikes in time past, the last of which was on 25th of May,2022, it would intensify its effort in ensuring that all impounded Okada are crushed after following the due process as enshrined in Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018.

The chairman stated that the laws are very clear for the Okada operators to see that their actions are in complete violation of the Transport reform laws of the state that “no tw persons shall ride, drive or propel a motorcycle or the tricycle on a major highway within the State, and any person in contravention of this provision commits an offence and will be prosecuted.”

Jejeloye added that the efforts of the agency had been double since June 1st ban. He said “although compliance rate is very high and encouraging, okada operators are not to be trusted. Their style of operation is synonymous to a gorilla warfare- when we retreat, they advance, and when we advance, they retreat, but enforcement on the ban has come to stay. We will ensure not a single offender operating his okada on the highways will be spared. We will keep watch and continue patrolling the affected parts of the state to ensure they do not get back on our roads.”

Jejeloye stated that in the past, he had made series of appeals verbally and through the mass media on the dangers of okada operations in the state, but the perpetrators remained hell bent on carrying on with their daredevil style of riding against traffic, speeding recklessly, damaging the vehicles of other road users, and endangering their lives, passengers, pedestrians and other road users.

“The set time has come for us to put an end to this menace completely and we will carry it out to the tooth. Okada operators had a grace period of two weeks as provided by Mr Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu before we hit the streets, we still have pocket of them violating the order.”

Meanwhile, the agency has impounded over 259 bikes during the first two days of the ban while 18 suspected riders and passengers were arrested. All the suspects will be prosecuted for violating the state laws. “Passengers will not be spared this time around, and they will be charged accordingly in the court of law.”

Jejeloye urged Lagosians to embrace other means of transportation. He added that putting an end to this menace is a collective responsibility. He therefore appealed to commuters to desist from patronizing okada operators in order to keep them out of the illegal business.