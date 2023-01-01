Lagos Taskforce reviews 2022 activities, lists achievements

The Chairman of the Lagos State Taskforce, Shola Jejeloye, has reviewed the operational activities of the Agency as the year 2022 comes to an end.

This was done to identify areas improvements can be made and new frontiers for growth and development of Lagos.

Jejeloye, a Chief Superintendent of Police, made this known at the Headquarters of the Agency, Safety Arena, Bolade, Oshodi, where he highlighted and analysed the statistics of operations in order to make room for improvements.

He said: “In the year under review, we impounded 8,642 vehicles for various traffic offenses ranging from driving on one-way, obstructing the free flow of traffic, driving on the reserved BRT corridor and parking to pick or drop off passengers at unapproved bus stops in Lagos.”

Following the modus operandi of the Agency, the offenders were all charged to court accordingly.

Jejeloye further disclosed that the year under review witnessed the ban on the operations of commercial motorcycles, popularly known as okada, in nine Local Government Areas and six Local Council Development Areas within the State, leading to confiscation and seizure of 18,537 motorcycles for operating despite the ban.

After court proceedings, 17,980 bikes were crushed in Alausa to serve as a deterrent to other intending okada operators.

The Taskforce Chairman added: “It was quite a herculean task enforcing the ban on the operations of okada in Lagos, but we were up to the task.

“We carried out sting operations on various highways and other restricted routes to ensure that their activities were truncated.

“A total of 156 riders and 122 passengers were made to face the mobile court for patronising the unwanted okada operators.”

The Chairman also highlighted some of the lofty feats attained by the Agency in Y2022, which are the raid of criminal hideouts, arrest of one-chance syndicates, demolition of shanties posing environmental hazards to Lagosians and bringing the activities of land grabbers in the State to zero.

Jejeloye further disclosed that the Lagos State Taskforce made series of arrest of unscrupulous individuals who specialise in vandalising both public and private owned properties and they were all made to face the full wrath of the law.

He said: “These are part of the gains achieved as a result of the synergy between agencies of the State Government through providing security backup for them when they encounter hinderance in the process of carrying out their legitimate duties.”

Environmental infractions were not left out by the Chairman, who hinted that there would be more raids and activities in areas like illegal mechanic villages and car parks where environmental pollution is predominant.

Jejeloye assured Lagosians that the Agency would not rest on its oars until the goals of attaining a mega city status as enshrined in the THEMES agenda of the State Government is completely achieved.

He appealed to Lagosians to resist the urge to commit crime and report anything suspicious to the Agency through the phone numbers provided or through the social media handles.

Motorists were urged to obey traffic laws and desist from engaging in acts that could jeopardise the free flow of traffic within the metropolis.

Jejeloye said: “An orderly, serene and healthy environment gives birth to a progressive society.”

He wished everyone a joyous 2023 filled with warmth and togetherness.