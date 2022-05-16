Lagos taskforce raids killer okada riders at Lekki

Following the gruesome murder of a sound engineer, David Imoh by some commercial motorcyclists popularly known as Okada at the Lekki axis of Lagos, the Chairman of the Lagos State Taskforce, CSP Shola Jejeloye led a team of officers and men to the axis to carry out a raid on commercial motorcyclists operating illegally in that area.

The operation which lasted about four hours began in the early hours of Monday, leaving 10 okada operators arrested and also led to the seizure of 123 bikes plying the Lekki-Epe Expressway, Lekki Phase 1 axis, Admiralty Way and its environs for operating on restricted routes and constituting nuisance in the state.

Speaking on the exercise, Jejeloye stressed that the agency had carried out series of raids and seizures along the Lekki axis in the past but unfortunately, the operators of commercial motorcycles have refused to turn over a new leaf, thus causing mayhem in the state.

Jejeloye further stated that the agency has carried out several operations, making arrests and seizing some of the bikes plying one way and restricted routes, but unfortunately these Okada operators are found back on the same roads the following week. Some even put up resistance when apprehended because they see nothing wrong in what they are doing.

“The murder of Mr David by the suspected Okada men is a painful and tragic incident, hence the need to intensify our activities in the axis and in the state to ensure that the menace of Okada is brought to a complete halt and also prevent a recurrence of such an inhumane and barbaric act,” he stated.

The Chairman also charged his men to be proactive as Operation Kogberegbe is still in force and will be intensified within the metropolis in the coming days.

“Operation Kogberegbe which was launched as result of the menace of Okada operators will be reinforced in order to put an end to the nuisance caused by them. No stone will be left unturned this time in ensuring Lagosians are not intimidated while commuting in any part of the state. Enough is enough!”

CSP Jejeloye emphasised that the menace of Okada in the city is a threat to the security architecture of the state as most of the Okada riders are non Nigerians and have nothing at stake in case there is breakdown of law and order.

He therefore enjoined all well meaning Lagosians to know that the fight against the menace of Okada is a “collaborative effort between the government and the people. While the government will continually enforce the law, the people should also assist the state in keeping Okada off the highways by refraining from patronising them which will permanently keep them out of the illegal business.”

The Chairman appealed to Lagosians not to panic as a result of the incident as the agency is on top of its game in ensuring that any Okada operator found wanting will be made to face the wrath of the law. He urged them to go about their businesses freely and avoid any form of altercation with okada operators in order to prevent anyone taking laws into their hands and carrying out an act that would be regretted later.