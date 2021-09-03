Lagos taskforce offers to educate commercial bus drivers on safe driving

The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Taskforce) has indicated its preparedness to collaborate with the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) to educate willing commercial bus drivers in order to reduce the high rate of disobedience to traffic rules and regulations in the state just as it restated its resolve to keep its operatives in check.

The chairman, Lagos State Environmental and Special Offense Unit (Taskforce), CSP Shola Jejeloye, stated this on Friday at a meeting with state executives and branch heads of the NURTW in Agege.

CSP Jejeloye who met with the full house of the union leaders as part of the steps to bridge the misunderstandings between commercial bus drivers and the agency’s operatives, stated: “If truly we are to eliminate friction between commercial bus drivers in Lagos State and the Enforcement Team of Lagos Tasksforce, we must be ready to educate willing union members on what constitutes obstruction, driving against traffic and driving on BRT Lane.

“If this involves engaging other relevant government agencies, it won’t be a wasted effort if we desire sanity on Lagos roads.”

He added that the agency had created a team not only to monitor its operatives but also those using the name of the taskforce to extort motorists and road users.

While promising more changes in the operations of the agency, Jejeloye assured that it would all be in the best interest of Lagos State.

Appealing to his members to cooperate with the Lagos State Taskforce, the Chairman, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NUTRW), Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, urged drivers not to pick commuters at places that are not designated as bus stops, avoid obstruction and driving on BRT lane and to avoid driving against the traffic (one-way).

He urged the branch leaders to put mechanisms in place to ensure that union members are enlightened and that they do not obstruct traffic as well as remain considerate to other road users.