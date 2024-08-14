Lagos Taskforce impounds okada despite threat of ownership by soldiers

Operatives of the Lagos State Taskforce have carried out simultaneous operations against motorcycle operators, popularly known as okada, who have carried on with their operations across various parts of the Metropolis.

The six hours operation followed the directive of the Commissioner, Lagos State Police Command, CP Adegoke Fayoade.

According to information available to The Eagle Online, the operation covered Badagry Expressway, Mile 2, Second Rainbow Bus Stop, V-naija Bus Stop, Alabasuru and Berger Bus Stop.

The Chairman of the Taskforce and a Chief Superintendent of Police, Adetayo Akerele, disclosed that most of these operators were under the impression that it would be business as usual where the Agency would carry out a single operation to discourage them.

He said that is not the case anymore.

Akerele promised the operators who managed to evade arrest that the long arm of the law would catch up with them in the nearest future if they do not turn a new leaf.

The Chairman further stated that some okada operators hide under the guise of the bikes belonging to soldiers or are operated by soldiers in the vicinity, all in a bid to evade arrest when caught operating.

He assured them that there will be no sacred cows when it comes to sanitising the highways and restricted routes where okada operations have fully been banned by the Lagos State Government.

Akerele said: “We encountered some form of resistance from okada operators who claim that the bikes belong to soldiers, therefore they are untouchable.

“I quickly cleared their doubt and used it as a means to sound a note of warning that there are no sacred cows when it comes to restoring sanity on our roads.”

He reiterated the commitment of the State Government to upholding the Road Transport Sector Reform Laws of 2018, where it is clearly stated that okada operations are prohibited on all highways in the state.

The Chairman further reminded uniform personnel who make use of okada as a means of transportation to and fro their beat to ensure that they are fully kitted in their regalia while on a bike and the only passenger allowed to be on a bike with them is another uniform personnel, who is also fully kitted.

Consequently, the Agency boss appealed to commuters to desist from patronising okada operators who pose not just safety risks to the passenger and rider but also a security risk to all residents due to the use of okada as a quick getaway by criminal elements.

He assured residents that the activities of okada operators will be a thing of the past as the Agency will leave no stone unturned till they adhere to all traffic rules and regulations of the State.

