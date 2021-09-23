Lagos taskforce impounds 410 motorcycles

The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Taskforce) says it has impounded 410 motorcycles within one week as part of efforts to enforce compliance with traffic regulations among commercial motorcyclists in the state.

Giving the breakdown of the figure, the chairman of the taskforce, CSP Shola Jejeloye, stated that 300 motor bikes were impounded on prohibited routes last week while 110 were seized on Wednesday.

He explained that officials of the agency carried out enforcement in Isolo, Ojodu – Berger, Ojota, Lagos Island and Surulere last week while the enforcement drive of the agency was also extended to 2nd Rainbow, where 110 motor bikes were seized on Wednesday.

Jejeloye emphasized that the agency would do all that is within its powers to enforce the restriction of motorcycles on Lagos highways and bridges.

He urged residents of the state to desist from patronising motorcyclists plying highways, maintaining that “it’s better to be safe than sorry.”

CSP Jejeloye noted that it is disturbing that motorcyclists are refusing to comply with the Lagos Traffic Law restricting them from operating on highways and bridges, adding that the law was made in the best interest of the general public.

He stated that enforcing the law is like assisting recalcitrant motorcyclists from killing themselves and endangering the lives of other road users.