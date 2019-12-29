The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit has demolished over 2,500 illegal structures at Marwa Waterside, Lekki.

The Chairman of the unit, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, disclosed this in a statement by the agency’s Head, Public Affairs Unit, Adebayo Taofik in Lagos on Sunday.

Egbeyemi said that the exercise was in preparation for the construction of a coastal road which would serve as an alternative route for the Lekki-Epe Expressway.

He added that the demolition exercise would also enhance flow of traffic on that corridor.

“Illegal business operators were served a seven-day ‘Removal Notice’ by the government to remove their property and vacate the entire area which expired on Thursday, December 19, 2019.

“It was an eye-sore as these illegal artisans, food vendors and others littered the entire area with refuse and waste materials.

“None of these illegal business operators have any permit from the state government as miscreants freely smoke and sell Marijuana as well as engage in prostitution around residential premises,” he said.

The chairman said that an additional eight-day grace was given to the illegal business owners to vacate the area after the expiration of the first removal order.

“We will continue embarking on the clean-up exercise as well as clampdown on all criminal elements disturbing law-abiding residents within Marwa waterside and the entire Lekki axis.

“I implore all illegal occupants on any of the government lands and property to immediately vacate because it will not be business as usual again across the state,” he said.