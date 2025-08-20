Lagos taskforce cracks down on undesirable elements, arrests 32

The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Taskforce) has arrested 32 suspected drug dealers during an operation in Ikeja.

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, confirmed this in a post on his official X handle, @tokunbo_wahab, on Wednesday.

He said that the suspects were apprehended in continuation of the agency’s cleanup enforcement operation to rid the state of criminal elements.

“The agency set out at 1.30 a.m. on Wednesday to conduct its ongoing cleanup enforcement operation in the Agidingbi area and Ikeja GRA.

“The locations covered during the operation included Alausa CBD, NERDC Road, Alhaja Ashabi Cole Street, the frontage of the African Shrine in Agidingbi and Adekunle Fajuyi Way.

“Others were Shobo Arobiodu, Isaac John Street, Oba Akinjobi Road in Ikeja GRA and adjoining streets where the presence of undesirable elements was observed,” he said.

Wahab said that during the raid, a total number of 32 suspects, comprising 25 males and seven females, were apprehended.

“The suspects were in possession of hard and illicit drugs suspected to be hemp, codeine and other narcotic substances,” he said.

The commissioner stated that sanity had been restored in all the areas, adding that the suspects would be prosecuted accordingly.

