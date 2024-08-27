Lagos Taskforce conducts traffic enforcement exercise at Victoria Island

The Lagos State Taskforce has conducted a rigorous enforcement exercise along Akin Adesola Street in Victoria Island, extending to nearby streets, in response to the growing unlawful activities of indiscriminate parking by nightclub goers and fun seekers in the vicinity.

According to information made available to The Eagle Online, the operation which was led by the Chairman of the Agency, CSP Adetayo Akerele took place in the wee hours of the night to ensure that all culprits were caught in the act.

Speaking on the reasons for the operation, the Chairman disclosed that the area, known for its vibrant nightlife, has faced significant traffic challenges due to vehicles parked haphazardly along the road, causing obstructions that lead to unnecessary traffic congestion and posing a risk to pedestrians and motorists plying the routes.

Akerele further disclosed that the operation came at the backdrop of several complaints received by the Commissioner of Police, CP Adegoke Fayoade who instructed the Chairman of the Taskforce to restore sanity within the area.

He said, “Our intervention underscores the State Government’s commitment to maintaining order and ensuring that public infrastructure is not monopolised by a selected few.”

It was learnt that several vehicles, during the enforcement exercise, were impounded for violating traffic rules while other abandoned vehicles were towed from the area and warning notice placed on the vehicles.

Furthermore, the Lagos State Taskforce boss emphasized that this action is part of its strategy to curb the menace of illegal parking and ensure that public spaces are not misused.

“By targeting areas like Victoria Island, where nightlife activities often lead to chaotic traffic situations, the Taskforce aims to restore sanity to the roads and create a safer environment for everyone.

“This enforcement also serves as a warning to other parts of Lagos like Ikeja where similar issues persist,” he added.

According to Akerele, the Lagos State Taskforce has reiterated its stance on zero tolerance for actions that disrupt the free flow of traffic and cause public nuisance.

He thereby urged residents to comply with traffic laws and consider the impact of their actions on the general populace.

The Chairman concluded that the enforcement exercise on Akin Adesola Street is expected to be the first of many as the Taskforce continues its efforts to ensure that Lagos State remains safe, serene and habitable for all.

