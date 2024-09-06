Lagos Taskforce clears shanties in Lekki, Agungi

In a bid to restore sanity and decorum across various parts of the metropolis in line with the THEMES PLUS Agenda of the State Government, the Lagos State Taskforce has removed all shanties, makeshift buildings and illegal structures on Agungi Ajiran Road, Lekki.

The intense operation in the Lekki area, carried out on Friday, was led by the Chairman of the Taskforce, Adetayo Akerele.

The Chief Superintendent of Police stated that the occupants of all illegal structures in the area had been warned several times and were even served eviction notices two weeks ago, but decided to remain at the location.

Akerele said: “Over the years, residents have raised complaints about the increasing activities within the shanties, which contributed to environmental degradation, posed security risk, and disruption of neighbourhood decorum.

“Despite several notices served to the occupants, they still remained defiant and refused to vacate the area.”

Also Read:

He stated that the illegal structures not only defaced the well planned out residential area, but also goes against the physical planning programmes of State Government along the Lekki-Epe axis.

“Their continued presence here has becomes a serious cause for concern thats why our efforts demonstrate the State Government’s commitment to ensuring residential areas remain safe and habitable,” Akerele stated.

The Chairman assured Lagosians that the exercise is going to be continuous as more shanties scattered along other parts of the Lekki axis have been served removal notices.

He appealed to the occupants to vacate the shanties and pull down any form of illegal structures in those area or risk having them forcefully demolished by the Agency.

Akerele added: “I admonish residents to report suspicious activities to the Agency though our feedback channels to enable us put a stop to this irregularities that have been spread overtime.

“If you see something, say something.”

Post Views: 0