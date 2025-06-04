Lagos taskforce busts illicit drug peddlers’ hideouts at Gowon Estate

In a continued effort to maintain environmental decorum and public order across the metropolis, the Lagos State Taskforce has busted criminal hideouts and black spots at Gowon Estate and adjoining streets in the area, resulting in the arrest of 19 suspects allegedly involved in trafficking narcotic drugs and other criminal activities.

During the operation, Taskforce officers uncovered a disturbing cache of illicit substances, including Colorado, Indian hemp, narcotics, and other controlled substances.

In addition, several bags of hard drugs were found in the boots of cars parked in the area, further underscoring the severity of the criminal activities being perpetrated there.

The Chairman of the Lagos State Taskforce, CSP Adetayo Akerele, reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to ridding the state of criminal elements and eradicating activities that endanger the peace and serenity of residents.

He stated: “This operation reflects our zero-tolerance policy against illegal activities that threaten the peace and security of the state. All the suspects will face the full weight of the law as investigations continue. Residents are encouraged to report any suspicious activities to authorities using our ‘See Something, Say Something’ initiative.”

The Lagos State Taskforce, under the leadership of CSP Adetayo Akerele, remains committed to fostering a safe and secure environment for all citizens. The Taskforce urges the public to remain vigilant and cooperate with law enforcement agencies to ensure a crime-free society.

This operation marks the fifth in a series of strategic actions by the agency to completely stamp out the use of illicit substances and hooliganism in the area.

