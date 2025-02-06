Lagos taskforce arrests, prosecutes 12 suspected land grabbers in Alausa

The Lagos State Taskforce has arrested and prosecuted 12 suspected land grabbers who were reportedly terrorising occupants of NERDC Road, Alausa, Ikeja.

The suspects were apprehended following credible intelligence that they were obstructing lawful occupants from carrying out their legitimate activities.

Reports also indicated that they assaulted one Ashafa of Prestige Hotel, Ikeja, and arrived at the scene armed with dangerous weapons.

The operation is part of the mandate of the Agency to prevent and completely halt the activities of land grabbers across the state.

The Chairman of the Agency, CSP Adetayo Akerele who personally arrested the 12 suspects sounded a note of warning to any unscrupulous individual still in the practice of land grabbing. He stated that the agency will not sit back and watch Lagosians get cheated out of their landed property or structure.

Following their arrest, the suspects were charged to court, where they pleaded not guilty to the charges against them. The court has adjourned the case till March 26, 2025, for further proceedings.

Meanwhile, the accused persons were granted bail in the sum of ₦500,000 each, with two sureties per suspect. One of the sureties must be a civil servant not below Level 14, while the second must either be a relation, a clergy, or a community leader.

The Lagos State Taskforce said it remained committed to ensuring law and order, and will not tolerate any form of intimidation, violence, or land grabbing within the state. Residents are encouraged to report any unlawful activities to the appropriate authorities.

Post Views: 18