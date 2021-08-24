Lagos taskforce arrests 16 miscreants over violence at Cele Bus Stop

The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit has arrested 16 miscreants believed to have masterminded the violence and robbing of commuters at Iyana Cele and Iyana Isolo areas of Lagos.

The miscreants capitalized on the peaceful no-work protest embarked upon by commercial bus drivers on Oshodi – Mile 12 Expressway to unleash mayhem on commuters.

They were caught molesting passersby and destroying public facilities.

The drivers were protesting the installation of road signage on roads that used to serve as bi-directional ways as One -Way.

According to a statement by Femi Moliki, Head, Public Affairs Unit, the miscreants set bonfires on the Mile 2 – Oshodi Expressway and disrupted vehicular activities on the busy highway, thus making commuters to resort to trekking.

Chairman of the Lagos State Taskforce, CSP Shola Jejeloye, who was in the area to maintain law and order as well as listen to some of the aggrieved protesters called for calm, and promised that the state government would address their grievances.

He added that no official of the Lagos State Taskforce operates between Toyota and Mile 2, and that the agency is presently rejigging its operations in order to prevent reported incidences of illegal taskforce operatives in the metropolis.

Jejeloye said he had listened to all complaints against officials of the agency, and that genuine complaints would be addressed.

The arrested miscreants include: Lekan Fatai (29), Tosin Ajakaye (32), Sakiru Lanre (38), Lekan Salaudeen (36), Hakeem Oyetoro (47), Daniel Adeojo(38), Ramon Moshood (30), Lekan Nureni (37), Okolawon Oluwaseun (39),Olajide Qudus (24), Uchenna Idima (28), Dada Hamid (23), Tega Monday (28), Rafiu Pelumi (20) and Wike Odigbi (27).

Recovered from the miscreants were machetes, charms, cudgels and other harmful weapons.