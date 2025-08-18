Lagos task force seizes 668 motorcycles in one week

The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Task Force) says it has impounded 668 commercial motorcycles, popularly known as okada, in one week.

The Chairman of the unit, Adetayo Akerele, disclosed this in a statement issued by the unit’s spokesperson, Abdulraheem Gbadeyan, on Sunday in Lagos.

He said the task force carried out a routine week-long enforcement exercise aimed at ensuring compliance with restrictions on okada operations across the state.

Akerele, a Chief Superintendent of Police, explained that the seizures were part of efforts to rid Lagos of recalcitrant motorcyclists who continue to defy the ban on restricted routes and highways.

The operation, which began on Monday, covered Ishaga, Balogun Bus Stop in Iju-Ishaga Road, Ijegun Roundabout, Iyana-Iba, Iyana-Ishasi, Igbo-Elerin, and Iyana-School.

Other locations included Volkswagen Bus Stop on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, Kola Bus Stop on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, and adjoining restricted routes around the areas.

“These areas were flagged after complaints and distress calls about persistent okada use by hoodlums, pickpockets, and suspected criminals, especially during late-night robberies,” Akerele stated.

He noted that this disturbing trend represented a new crime wave that demanded urgent and holistic action to safeguard residents.

According to him, there was resistance at some points, including a mob attack at Kola Bus Stop, where hoodlums and okada riders attempted to obstruct officials.

“They were, however, dispersed with minimal force, and no injuries were recorded. Seven suspects were arrested, and order was restored to all locations,” he said.

The chairman warned stubborn okada operators to stay away from highways and restricted routes and to comply with traffic laws and safety regulations in Lagos.

He warned: “Recalcitrant violators must desist or face the full weight of the law.

“The agency remains committed to safeguarding lives and property across the state.”

The CSP Akerele said the exercise formed part of a wider clean-up strategy designed to eliminate criminal activity and protect law-abiding residents and businesses in the state.

He added that all confiscated motorcycles would be forfeited through the court and crushed by the government in line with existing laws.

He stressed that the agency remained resolute in its mission to secure safer highways and guarantee a more secure Lagos for all.

