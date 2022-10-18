Lagos Task Force raids notorious locations in Oshodi, environs, arrests hoodlums

The Lagos State Taskforce has again carried out more raids in Oshodi and its adjoining locations in an operation in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Its Director, Press and Public Affairs, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday.

The operation, which lasted about four hours, the statement said, was led by the Chairman of the Agency, CSP Shola Jejeloye, and was carried out along Oshodi, Mafoluku, Ilupeju Railway Crossing and Agege Motor Road.

This after complaints had been received from members of the public about the activities of unscrupulous elements in these areas, mostly at night and in the early hours of the day.

Jejeloye disclosed that 59 suspects were arrested at various locations and have all been properly profiled before charging them to court on Tuesday (today).

He said: “Lagosians should expect more raids and security operations in the coming weeks until we are able to achieve and maintain zero challenges in the sector of security as encapsulated in the THEMES agenda of the State Government.

“No stone will be left unturned till all criminal elements are either arrested or flee completely from Lagos State.”

The Chairman advised residents in the State to be security conscious and ensure that security breaches within our neighbourhood are quickly reported to the Agency or the nearest Police Station.

He stated that the aim of achieving a safe, serene and habitable city is a collective effort which requires every Lagosian to have his to her hand on the deck till it is achieved and beneficial to the general populace.

Jejeloye added: “It is high time we knew that an aggression to one is aggression to all, therefore as true Lagosians we must at all times be our brothers keepers to collectively fight the monster called insecurity before it fights us back.”